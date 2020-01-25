Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,119 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $50.25 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

