Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACH. CLSA raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 67,825 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.72. 29,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,601. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

