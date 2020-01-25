Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

AMZN stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,833.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,815.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

