Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,833.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,815.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

