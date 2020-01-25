Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,190,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,545,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Amazon.com by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,833.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,815.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

