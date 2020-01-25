Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,833.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,815.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

