Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295,279 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.69% of Ambarella worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $59,841.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,445.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $204,461.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $60.49 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

