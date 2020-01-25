Ambrosus Market Capitalization Tops $2.14 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $382,882.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus launched on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC, Gatecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.