Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $773.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post sales of $773.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.00 million and the highest is $777.20 million. Amc Networks posted sales of $772.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amc Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amc Networks by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 246,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amc Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amc Networks by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amc Networks by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX opened at $38.25 on Friday. Amc Networks has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

