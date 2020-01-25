Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Position Lifted by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.32% of Amedisys worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $57,827.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,315.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,116,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock worth $2,887,010. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMED opened at $178.98 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $106.65 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.68.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMED. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.