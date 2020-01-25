American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. American Airlines Group reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.65%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,912,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,501. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,618.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

