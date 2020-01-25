American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.89

Media headlines about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the airline an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted American Airlines Group’s ranking:

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $36.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,312.65% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

