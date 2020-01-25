American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

AXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 231.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1,945.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,333,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after buying an additional 437,260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 19.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,443,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,209,000 after buying an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.31. 1,240,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,865. American Axle & Manufact. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.23.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

