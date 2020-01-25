American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. American Campus Communities accounts for approximately 2.0% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.19% of American Campus Communities worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,301. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

