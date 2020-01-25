American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Position Increased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $817,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

AEP stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $92.21. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.