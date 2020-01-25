American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Position Raised by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group makes up about 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.18% of American Financial Group worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,322,000 after buying an additional 34,542 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,285,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

AFG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.49. 258,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,810. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $90.20 and a one year high of $111.86.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.