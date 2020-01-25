AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,475 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.56% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $37,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 70,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 108.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 565,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 867,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,617. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 220.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.51. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.