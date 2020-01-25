Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 62.8% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $225.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.11.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

