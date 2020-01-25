AMI Asset Management Corp Has $61.16 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,603 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 3.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $61,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.92 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average is $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

