AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 1,449 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,387.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,264.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

