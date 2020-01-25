Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 40,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,764,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 100,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,808.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,478. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 31.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,394,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 263,719 shares during the period.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

