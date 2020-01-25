AmonD (AMON) Market Cap Achieves $713,726.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. AmonD has a total market cap of $713,726.00 and $104,116.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One AmonD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco, BitMart, OKEx Korea and CPDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,135,226 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Hanbitco, CPDAX and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

