Amoveo Trading Down 22% This Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $36.88 or 0.00440716 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. Amoveo has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $301.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.91 or 0.05538410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00128418 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033644 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

