Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Cut by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.6% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Analog Devices by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $117.57. 1,953,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,057. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $94.86 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,687 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

