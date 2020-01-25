Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.74. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.40. 4,218,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,231. The stock has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

