Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.48 Million

Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to report $34.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.32 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $34.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $129.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.51 million to $129.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $136.45 million, with estimates ranging from $133.34 million to $141.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 10,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 577,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,806.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,274 shares of company stock valued at $318,819 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

