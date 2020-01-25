Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.38 million.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBCP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 80,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.