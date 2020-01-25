Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $666.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report sales of $666.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $663.36 million and the highest is $672.00 million. Copa posted sales of $656.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Copa by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the second quarter worth $232,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 25.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,280,000 after purchasing an additional 321,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Copa by 169.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $102.19 on Friday. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.92.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.