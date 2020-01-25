Analysts Anticipate Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Post ($0.25) EPS

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Enlivex Therapeutics an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,085. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.58. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.