Analysts Anticipate Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Brokerages expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) will post $2.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Iqvia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. Iqvia posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full-year sales of $11.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $11.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $158.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.63.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,866,090 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

