Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Announce $1.92 EPS

Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $2.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $75.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

