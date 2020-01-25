Analysts Anticipate Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Michaels Companies reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on MIK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

MIK stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 2,942,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,434. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,404,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 568,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,655,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146,442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 4,969.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,817,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

