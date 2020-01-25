Analysts Anticipate Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to Announce -$1.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to announce earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Myokardia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.34) and the lowest is ($1.52). Myokardia posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 269.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full-year earnings of ($6.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.42) to ($5.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.11) to ($4.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYOK shares. BidaskClub cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

MYOK traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,568. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Myokardia news, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,383,689.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $325,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,929 shares of company stock worth $6,197,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Myokardia by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth $13,523,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Myokardia by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth $2,357,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

