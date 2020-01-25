Analysts Anticipate NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) will announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $274.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

NWE traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.16. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $76.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 954.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

