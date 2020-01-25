Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -62.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.