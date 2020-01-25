Analysts Anticipate Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $741.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to report $741.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $763.08 million and the lowest is $724.70 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $881.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 17.9% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 60,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 184.0% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 68,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 44,285 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 40.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBC opened at $83.23 on Friday. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average is $78.33.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.