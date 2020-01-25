Analysts Anticipate TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings. TC Pipelines posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TC Pipelines.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCP shares. Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

NYSE TCP opened at $42.03 on Friday. TC Pipelines has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $44.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

