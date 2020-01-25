Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

NYSE:USPH traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.63. 74,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.14. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $102.92 and a 52 week high of $148.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 476 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $55,244.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.00 per share, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,476 shares of company stock worth $515,700. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,873,000 after acquiring an additional 79,478 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

