Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 25th (ALBO, AMGN, APEI, ATRA, AVDL, BBSI, BLUE, BOKF, CCBG, CCNE)

Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, January 25th:
Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
