Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 25th (ALBO, AMGN, APEI, ATRA, AVDL, BBSI, BLUE, BOKF, CCBG, CCNE)

Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, January 25th:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

