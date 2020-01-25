Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the highest is $3.60 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $14.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $15.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Aptiv by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 104,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $91.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.