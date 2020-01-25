Analysts Expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $840.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report sales of $840.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $846.94 million and the lowest is $834.70 million. Cimpress reported sales of $825.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Cimpress had a return on equity of 173.17% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Cimpress’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMPR. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.65.

In other Cimpress news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 59.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 80.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

