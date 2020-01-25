Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $734.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post sales of $734.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $738.50 million and the lowest is $728.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $719.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

CTXS opened at $128.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $135,381.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after buying an additional 754,570 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 104.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $52,948,000 after purchasing an additional 275,030 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 272.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 371,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after purchasing an additional 271,500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,770,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.