Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $316.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 183,419 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 30,683 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.