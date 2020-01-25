Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.13. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. 68,069,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,515,048. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 31.9% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

