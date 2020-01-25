Analysts Expect Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Instructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Instructure posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Instructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Instructure.

Get Instructure alerts:

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

INST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of INST traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.84. 1,437,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.48. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44.

In other Instructure news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 38,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $1,758,221.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $55,852.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,089 shares of company stock worth $8,171,766. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Instructure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Instructure (INST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.