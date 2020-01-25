Analysts Expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Billion

Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will post sales of $7.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.90 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $31.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.46 billion to $31.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.80 billion to $33.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $940,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,545 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 545,367 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,532,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 153,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $119.26 on Friday. Medtronic has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.64. The stock has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.