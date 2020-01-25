Analysts Expect Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) to Post $1.42 EPS

Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Principal Financial Group posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $53,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 19,214.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after buying an additional 1,335,218 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,716,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,998,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 703,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 108,274 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,450. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

