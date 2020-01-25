Analysts Expect Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will post $14.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.01 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $17.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $54.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.44 billion to $55.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $58.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.28 billion to $59.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 236.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $18,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.