Analysts Expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.17). Roku posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

ROKU stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.09. 8,444,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,745,266. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.36. Roku has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $265,491.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $1,338,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at $11,914,075.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,775 shares of company stock worth $38,597,315 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Roku by 47.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 59.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

