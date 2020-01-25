Analysts Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.30 Million

Analysts expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report $159.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.17 million. Taubman Centers posted sales of $152.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $609.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.57 million to $660.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $619.28 million, with estimates ranging from $592.47 million to $661.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $31.05 on Friday. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 346.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 25.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

