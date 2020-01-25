Analysts Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.30 Million

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report $159.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.17 million. Taubman Centers posted sales of $152.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $609.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.57 million to $660.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $619.28 million, with estimates ranging from $592.47 million to $661.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $31.05 on Friday. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 346.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 25.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply